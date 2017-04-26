Dolce & Gabbana Is Going Wild Over Kitchen Appliances

Dolce & Gabbana is one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands, but it’s not exactly a name you’d expect to see in the kitchen; until today. The renowned Italian fashion house was probably looking for a new challenge, which is why they’ve worked closely with Italian kitchenware company Smeg to release an eye catching collection of kitchen appliances.

This is not the first time the two Italian companies work together, as only last year they’ve teamed up for an incredible refrigerator called FAB28, but these new pieces might be even more impressive.

Showing off Dolce &Gabbana’s signature southern Italian motifs, the collection comprises everything you might need in the kitchen: a juicer, toaster, coffee machine, a kettle and also a blender. This might be perceived as a good and bad thing at the same time; I mean, is the iconic fashion label trying to tell us that women should spend more time in the kitchen in a subtle way? I know Cartman would agree!

Anyways, we’re sure everyone will enjoy these spectacular kitchen appliances and starting this October you might even get your hands on one, although we have no clue regarding official pricing. Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg’s FAB28 refrigerator was produced in a limited run of just 100 units, each of them being priced at a cool $34,000, but these pieces will surely cost you a little less than that.

Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg’s kitchen appliances will be probably produced in a limited series as well and.. you should expect to pay more on a Dolce & Gabbana toaster than what you would pay for a state-of-the-art computer. That’s the cost of exclusivity and cooking in style.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus