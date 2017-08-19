Design Unlimited’s MC155 Trimaran Concept is a Total Marvel

Design Unlimited, a well known yacht interior and exterior styling studio from the United Kingdom, has recently teamed up with another acclaimed designer, Mani Frers, and McConaghy Boats to imagine this incredible 46.8-metre Trimaran motor yacht project before you.

Called MC155, this stunning vessel aims to deliver an ultra efficient and comfortable ride, thanks to advanced engineering and a bold vision of what should come in the near future. The project’s breathtaking exterior is mostly the work of Mani Frers, while the team at Design Unlimited was behind the lavish interior of the MC 155.

Design Unlimited’s expertise allowed for each and every square centimeter of this yacht’s compact interior to be extremely functional and look incredible in the process. The main deck is home to a lovely main saloon and a cozy dining area, while the expansive main deck aft features an outdoor lounging area complete with a bar, sunbathers and pool.

The upper deck is the place where you can find the owner’s suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a small gym. There’s also a helipad in the back, ideal for quick transfers and a bit of showing off, but that’s just one of the the privileges of owning such a stunning vessel.

The yacht’s efficient hull shape would allow the MC 115 to reach 2,500 nm at a cruising speed of 14 knots, but this beauty can also achieve a top speed of 24 knots. Speed, luxury, exclusivity – now that’s a list worth spending money on.