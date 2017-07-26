De Grisogono Introduces a few new Crazymals Characters

Funny pendants have been always in trends, but these days, with all the social media craze, their popularity seems to be higher than ever. Swiss high-end jeweler De Grisogono knows this, which explains why the brand has unveiled a few new eye catching additions to its Crazymals collection, focused on funky critters this time.

Joining the original characters: Super Pig, Cool Bear, Funky Monkey and KissMe Frog, these new pieces will be available in two versions – pendants and rings. The new Crazymals characters are set with 1,001 precious stones, with seven new jewelry figurines aiming to put a smile on your face – Lady Flamingo, Crooner Snake, Great Ladybug, Stogie K, Tux’Penguin, Hip Hop Panda and Buddy.

These colorful pieces display animated heads, bodies, arms, and legs, as well as the incredible attention to detail for which De Grisogono is well known.

Stogie K takes lead of this collection, with a grunge look and a rose gold cigar, studded with orange sapphires, that’s complemented by brown diamonds and pink sapphires. Lady Flamingo stands out thanks to her pink wrap comprised of 239 precious stones, and also worth mentioning are the rose gold made earrings and flippers.

The story could go on for a while, but we’re sure everyone gets the big picture already – if not, the gallery below should act as a bold and stunning example. My question is this: what kind of event or dress code will allow these pieces to properly shine without being considered ‘too much’?

