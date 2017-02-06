De Bethune’s DB25L Milky Way Is Filled With Magic

The house of De Bethune has revealed yet another gorgeous timepiece at SIHH 2017, that stares to the sky and inspires us all thanks to a heat blue titanium dial. Called DB25L Milky Way, this exquisite watch shows stars appearing like a band of light seen on the nocturnal sky, a vision of the milky way that has been encapsulated in gold and glass on this working piece of art.

The wonderful dial has been crafted from blued and polished titanium, with heat coloring responsible for all these amazing shades of blue. Under the right conditions, the dial will develop a rich blue oxide layer that appears brightly colored to complement the handset stars. Did you know that Milky Way patterns on De Bethune’s star-studded sky are actually produced by microlaser striking and gilded with 24 karats gold leafs?

The 46 mm case, crafted from rare and precious platinum and set with 66 baguette-cut diamonds, features integrated hollowed lugs and double anti-reflective-coated sapphire crystals. Its 11.3 mm thick body houses the Swiss manually-wound De Bethune caliber DB2105v2, with 28,800 vph and backed up by a 6-day power reserve.

A delta-shaped bridge and base plate with a high-shine mirror finish are there for a reason, and that’s to completely seduce anyone who looks their way. The De Bethune DB25L Milky Way watch comes on an extra-supple alligator leather strap, with an ardillon buckle in platinum, and costs 225,000 CHF.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus