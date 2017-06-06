David Beckham is Tudor’s new Brand Ambassador

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tudor has just unveiled a new campaign called “Born To Dare” starring the all-around cool guy David Beckham as the brand’s new ambassador in a few awe-inspiring photos. Beckham’s incredible life achievements directly result from a daring approach to life, which is just what the Born To Dare spirit is all about.

Expressed in a campaign manifesto and supported globally by its new ambassador, this bold approach to living reminds us all about the Swiss brand’s adventurous and daring expeditions. David Beckham felt inspired as well, that’s why he was thrilled to take part in this campaign.

Beckham has been always known for his appreciation of fine watches, and the people at Rolex are well aware of that, that’s why they’ve decided to team up with the former soccer superstar for Tudor watches as well. For this particular campaign, the multi-faceted sportsman wears Tudor’s Black Bay S&G and the Black Bay Chrono, two new watches that will try to seduce us into becoming a fan this year – it’s not that difficult, to be honest.

Tudor’s watchmaking philosophy aims to take things beyond the standards and was inspired by its unique heritage, mixed together with state-of-the-art technology, exclusive innovations and creativity. The design of a Tudor watch has to end in excellence and nothing else, and the same thing could be said about this stunning campaign.

