Darkness Falls Upon The TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matt Ceramic

TAG Heuer’s Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matt Ceramic is a new, exciting addition to the brand’s always expanding range of Carrera Heuer-01 watches. Showing off a gorgeous matte black exterior, this exquisite timepiece is absolutely amazing from any angle you look at it, but.. there’s more to it than just good looks.

The sleek 45 mm case hides an impressive Heuer-01 movement, featuring a column-wheel chronograph mechanism, automatic winding and 50 hours of power reserve. TAG Heuer calls the Carrera Heuer-01 “the brand’s current best-seller”, and there’s no surprise there if you ask us – that’s why they’re releasing a new iteration every now and then.

Available either on a rubber strap or on a full ceramic bracelet, this wonderful watch is set to debut at the “Geneva Watch Fair 2017”, with its case, bezel, lugs, and case band being all made from black ceramic with a stunning micro-blasted finish.

The case-back also comes in a satin-finished black titanium carbide alongside a transparent sapphire crystal. TAG Heuer has also announced that this new timepiece will be available in two different versions, reference CAR2A91.BH0742, with the full ceramic bracelet, that’s going to be priced at CHF 7,000, while reference CAR2A91.FT6071 could be yours for CHF 5,000. Any thoughts on which one you’d rather have?

