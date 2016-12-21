Custom Line Deserves Applause For Its 120′ Motor Yacht

Ferretti’s luxury yacht brand Custom Line has just unveiled its new 120’ superyacht, a sleek vessel that’s going to be launched next year, imagined in collaboration with Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department, and the acclaimed Italian design studio of Francesco Paszkowski.

The Custom Line 120’ is a powerful and sleek yacht, reminiscent of a stylish supercar, which promises high level of comforts on board, thanks to the standard installation of stabilizer fins, as well as a comfortable and silent environment due to quiet and sophisticated power units and generators.

With large and generous windows, everything looks more natural and spacious aboard this yacht. An overall contemporary design helps with that, covering the formal dining area, the crew area, as well as the wheel-house, which is furnished with cozy sofas and a stern hatch.

The Custom Line 120’ should be able to accommodate up to 10 passengers, in four gorgeous guest rooms, and a lavis master suite, featuring a double bed, a wonderful seating area and a luxurious bathroom. The four guest staterooms are found on the lower deck, and of course, all of them are equipped with en-suite facilities, with separate shower.

The skylight above the cocktail area, the lounge and relaxation area, and the hob tub and freestanding furniture, are also worth a mention, allowing passengers aboard this beauty to feel completely pampered. Please note that the yacht can also accommodate a small tender (up to 18ft) and a watercraft with three seats, as it sails at a maximum speed of 25 knots or cruises at 22 knots. Nothing but good news from Custom Line!

