Counting Sheep Comes Naturally At Wharekauhau

A working sheep farm hidden somewhere on the south east coast of New Zealand doesn’t sound like an ideal retreat, but once you get a quick glimpse of this stunning Edwardian country mansion you will surely feel differently. Wharekauhau promises serenity, relaxation, and above all, mesmerizing views of the Pacific, from a unique setting that will charm anyone in just a matter of seconds.

We all know New Zealanders love their sheep, and this superb mansion, located on a 5,000-acre sheep farm overlooking spectacular Palliser Bay, hints towards that. Staying the North Island’s Wharekauhau Lodge is definitely worth the trip to this remote corner of our planet, with guests encouraged to swim with dolphins, ski a volcano, go whale-watching or jet-boating.

At the end of the day, the massive fireplace will provide the warmth and romantic atmosphere you might desire from an unforgettable vacation here.

Wharekauhau will also allow you to tour the farm grounds and experience a sheep shearing session – it’s safe to assume that glancing upon the thousands of adorable lambs will prove to be very enjoyable. The hotel’s day spa will make counting sheep a real pleasure as an Ocean Exfoliation treatment, with natural sea salts, spoils your senses and gets your skin looking younger.

Each day winds down with aperitifs in your cozy living room, followed by a dinner of New Zealand classics. A smooth wine and a good night’s sleep within a cottage finished in natural materials like clay tiles, pebble mosaics, and wool carpeting will get you in the Land of Dreams quicker than you can say ‘ baaah’.