Count The Seconds with the Incredible Bovet Récital 20 Astérium

Bovet is a brand usually associated with masterfully crafted and highly complicated timepieces. This year, the Swiss company is continuing the tradition of their beautiful Récital models, with the Bovet Récital 20 Astérium, a stunning watch that comes with a flying tourbillon on a night sky chart, a perpetual calendar, and a celestial array of astronomical functions, all with a 10-day power reserve.

That would seem like enough for mere mortals, right? But this breathtaking creation retains Bovet’s reputation for making rather grandiose pieces, featuring a translucent blue sapphire dome, that’s probably going to capture your attention immediately. Fully laser-engraved with a map of the stars and constellations visible from Earth, the overall design aesthetic of the watch reveals an incredible attention to detail.

The Bovet Récital 20 Astérium could be easily considered as high-end mechanical art, coming in a 46 mm case, that’s built around the concept of the sidereal year, which follows the actual orbital period of the Earth around the Sun. Anyone else thinking about zodiac signs?

Moving to the dial-side of things, the Bovet Récital 20 Astérium manages to pack in two hemispheric indicators and a hemispheric precision too. The hour hand itself manages to take care of three functions, while also carrying the elliptical window characteristic of the night sky. Next, a stunning view of the patented double face flying tourbillon can be also enjoyed, with the 17DM02-SKY movement – a hand-wound caliber – operating at 18,000vph.

The Bovet Récital 20 Astérium can be purchased in either red gold, white gold, or platinum case configurations, completely customized depending on customer request. An alligator leather strap, fitted with an 18K red or white gold ardillon buckle, will make sure this stylish accessory will always be with you – as it should, considering each piece costs $350,000.

