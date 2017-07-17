Costa Rica’s Casa Chameleon Hotel Is The Right Place To Be

If you’re searching for peace and tranquility and a place where you could forget about all your worries, with no children, no TVs, or any other modern-day distractions, the spectacular Hotel Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais is definitely the right place to be. This superb luxury resort has plenty of things to offer, but before we get into the details we do have to mention that it is situated on the sparkling southern tip of Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, an area where nature has remained unspoiled.

Don’t worry, you won’t be completely secluded from the civilized world – even though most of us would probably want that. If you want some action, the nearby surf villages of Santa Teresa and Playa Hermosa are some of Costa Rica’s best-kept secrets, and they are totally worth the trip.

The resort has only ten exclusive villas to offer, each of them specially built to maximize the serene ocean views, with floor to ceiling glass doors which open onto a private plunge pool, allowing the peaceful ocean breezes to make your days here even better. An elegant decor, king beds, air conditioning, and a lovely private terrace with hammock are also part of the appeal, and I see no reason why anyone would think about leaving this place.

The resort’s social areas include a bigger pool, with lush landscaping and breathtaking ocean views, an intimate restaurant with an open-plan kitchen and al fresco dining., and a poolside lounge bar where relaxation and a good conversation are accompanied by a delicious cocktail. You will enjoy this one!