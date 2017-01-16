Corum’s Bubble 47 Flying Tourbillon Should Not Scare You Off

The Corum Bubble watch is one of the brand’s most important creations, that’s why the Swiss watchmaker has decided to use its iconic design as the base for a totally unique timepiece. Dubbed as the Corum Bubble 47 Flying Tourbillon, this watch might scare some people off, although it shouldn’t; the menacing skull on its dial might be an odd touch, but that just makes this watch even more difficult to ignore.

Corum’s Bubble 47 Flying Tourbillon also shows off a 47 mm 18k rose gold case, as well as a large bubble-shaped crown made out of the same royal material. Unfortunately, despite its beefy dimensions, water resistance is limited to 30 meters, but you probably won’t take it with you when you go underwater, right?

The large hollowed and empty eyes, together with the charcoal black dial and the distortion from the domed crystal create a gothic look that is seldom seen in other watches. Movement is provided by the in-house CO 016, an automatic movement that benefits from a 72-hour power reserve.

If you’d like to get this eye catching timepiece, you should know that the Corum Bubble 47 Flying Tourbillon watch is just a one-off piece, priced at 103,000 Swiss francs (US $100,500). Is it me or does that skull really remind us of Dennis, the Punisher?

