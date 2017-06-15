Columbus Yachts’ 80m Classic is On Its Way

Currently under construction at Columbus Yachts‘ shipyard in Naples, Italy, the company’s largest motor yacht is ready to sail past you pretty soon. Measuring an impressive 79.5 meters in length, this mesmerizing vessel is set to benefit from an ultra modern construction and it’s set to hit the waves as early as 2018.

Columbus Yachts has over 50 years of experience in building and refitting large ships, that’s why they’re more than prepared to enter the megayacht segment, and they’ve had some great help as well. Hydro Tec was involved in the development and exterior design process of this vessel, which features a steel hull coupled with a stunning aluminum superstructure, while the team at Guida Design has been selected to create the stylish interiors of this superyacht.

Six spacious double suites will provide the guest accommodation aboard, while the sun deck could feature a stunning panoramic pool, fitted with a counter current swimming system. An eye-catching waterfall and hydro massage tub complete the overwhelming sense of luxury, allowing for complete relaxation and a feeling of exclusivity.

Other amenities on board include two forward garages for a tender/rescue boat and three jet- skis, a helipad, a sauna in the beach club, a gym on the fly deck and a cinema and multimedia room on the upper deck. All the while, the two shaft transmission MTU 4000 M63L engines promise a top speed of 16.5 knots and a range of 6,000 nm. All aboard!