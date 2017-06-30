Collezione Automobili Lamborghini RTW Spring-Summer 2018

Great news for Lamborghini fans! With the occasion of the new Milano Moda Uomo, the Italian supercar maker has just unveiled its new lifestyle collection, dubbed as the Collezione Automobili Lamborghini RTW Spring Summer 2018. The new Lamborghini clothing line was showcased in an early twentieth-century industrial space, displaying a unique sense of style inspired by the some of the world’s most outrageous sports cars.

Visionary, cutting-edge and pure, Collezione Automobili Lamborghini is defined by a contemporary sense, sophisticated details, clean lines and the highest manufacturing standards. This new lifestyle collection was beautifully complemented on location by the ‘Authentic Living – Riva 1920’ furniture collection, designed by Karim Rashid, thus surrounding visitors with pure Italian styling.

Highlights of the Collezione Automobili Lamborghini RTW Spring-Summer 2018 include the iconic black leather supercar jacket, featuring a special hexagon openwork on the sides, which is actually inspired this time by the design of the Huracán Performante seats.

The Automobili Lamborghini event was also attended by the renowned American photographer Scott Schuman, who was lucky enough to drive an Aventador Roadster from Florence to Milan to fully experience what this collection is all about. I think it’s safe to assume that such an experience would encourage anyone to go for the Lamborghini and probably forget all about fashion… but I guess that’s just me.