Cirrus Vision Jet Offers Unique Thrills at a Super Price

Private jets can be purchased in many different shapes and sizes, with all sorts of amenities and treats, but there’s always a constant – the ridiculously high price tag. That’s where the new Cirrus Vision Jet aims to make a difference, since it costs only $1.96 million, making it the most affordable private jet on the market. The Vision Jet took nearly 10 years to develop and now the Cirrus Aircraft Corporation is ramping up production and deliveries.

This amazing jet targets private owners and regional commercial air services, aiming to become a natural progression of the company’s high-performance piston-engine aircraft that we all love so much. Its main competitors include the HondaJet and Embraer Phenom 100, but the plane’s V-tail instantly makes it stand out.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is powered by a Williams International FJ33-5A turbofan that promises 1,800 pounds of thrust. This means a cruising speed of 345 mph and a maximum operating altitude of 28,000 feet. According to Cirrus, this private jet has a range of 1,150 miles at 345 mph or 1,380 miles at 276 mph – is that enough?

Assembled in Duluth, Minnesota, this plane benefits from a single-piece carbon-fiber fuselage, which hides a spacious cabin that will comfortably accommodate up to five adults and two children. The state of the art cockpit packs amenities such as USB charging ports for every seat, a modern in-flight entertainment system, and mood lighting, while the panoramic windshield will offer incredible views to anyone aboard.

Furthermore, large touchscreen displays with Garmin’s Perspective Touch avionics suite will make pilots’ lives way easier. There’s also an envelope protection system that keeps the aircraft operating within a safe flight environment and in case of emergencies Cirrus’ signature parachute system is always available.

The company has already taken 600 orders for the plane, although Cirrus will produce only around 40 pieces in the first year. The waiting time might prove to be a killer.

