Christmas Wish List: The Top 5 Most Affordable Exotic Cars

If you’ve always dreamed about owning a supercar, but you still can’t afford to get the newest Ferrari, Lamborghini or Aston Martin, there are always more ways than one to get an affordable exotic. It’s true that it might be a bit odd to see these two words together, “affordable” and “exotic“, but if you don’t really want to get the newest model, you’ll always find a great a deal on a car that’s still in pristine condition, even though it’s not brand new.

When we’re talking about affordable exotics, we’re not just mentioning the initial car payment, but we’re actually thinking about the future costs of maintenance and the eventual repairs as well, which could be surprisingly reasonable for the supercars we’ve included in this list. So without further ado, these are the 5 most affordable exotic cars in our books.

5. Maserati GranTurismo

Unveiled at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show, the Maserati GranTurismo was a massive hit from day one, a gorgeous two-door, four seat Grand Tourer that was actually built on the same platform as the Maserati Quattroporte, and featured some parts from the Ferrari 599 GTB and Scaglietti.

The first model was powered by a potent 4.2-litre V8 engine, which could deliver a cool 405 PS, with a more poweful S version arriving a year later, with a 4.7-litre V8 and 440 PS. As the years went by, Maserati has released several new versions of this beauty, with many special editions as well, and right now the first model has been replaced by the MC Stradale, that’s even more incredible if you ask us.

Of course, a brand new GranTurismo would set you back a lot, but you could buy the first version at a total bargain and have the same blissful grand tourer sensations.

4. Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R has been also premiered back in 2007, taking the world by storm with its incredible performances and ravishing look, which seemed to be inspired by the giant robots of the Gundam series. The GT-R was specially designed to be completely unique, reflecting the Japanese culture in the most incredible way possible, and featuring a “heart” that could literally take your breath away.

The first model was powered by an incredible 3.6-litre V6 which could produce an astonishing 486 horsepower, but as the years went by the GT-R just became better and better, even though its design has received only minor revisions. The facelifted model, launched in 2011 had 530 HP, and the current R35 version has 570 HP to play with.

The Nissan GT-R is one of the world’s most affordable supercars, and if a brand new model costs just a little over $100k, an older GT-R could be bought even for half that.

3. Audi R8

I’m sure we’ve all been charmed by the Audi R8 ever since it was launched, a ravishing beast using Audi’s trademark quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, that was actually built on the same platform as the Lamborghini Gallardo, but ended up looking way more alluring than any of us have ever expected.

Audi has initially equipped this beauty with the company’s 4.2-litre V8 engine, that could deliver an impressive power output of 420 PS and 430 Nm of torque, but a few years later they’ve decided this four wheel masterpiece could use even more power, and they’ve added the same 5.2-litre V10 engine that was used by the Lamborghini Gallardo under the hood, with 532 PS and 530 Nm of toque.

Of course, the newest models, or the special, racing-inspired editions are even more incredible than that, but if you’d like to get a ‘standard’ Audi R8, if we could ever call this car standard, it won’t be as expensive as you might think.

2. Ferrari 360 Modena

It’s true that the Ferrari 360 Modena is already over 10 years old, but many people still consider it one of the best looking Ferraris, and let’s face it, it doesn’t feels that old, right? The first model of the 360 was named after the charming Italian town of Modena, which was actually the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, and a few years later a Spider version, a Challenge Stradale model and several special editions have been brought to life.

The 360 Modena and its Spider sibling had 400 horsepower to play with, while the Challenge Stradale had 25 hp extra and went through an intense weight reduction diet. In the meantime, the Italian supercar maker has replaced this mid-engined, V8-powered coupe with the F430, that was also replaced by the Ferrari 458, which was updated to the 488, and with all these changes, the Ferrari 360 became really affordable right now.

1. Aston Martin V8 Vantage

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage is our definition of timeless elegance – a sleek, handsome sports car, with a luxurious interior, and just the right amount of power to make you smile behind the wheel. Launched back in 2006, this ‘baby’ Aston impressed everyone with a design that focused more on simplicity and perfect proportions, rather than shock, a winning formula that has been doing well for over a decade now.

The V8 Vantage was initially powered by a 4.3-litre V8 which produced a cool 380 hp and 409 Nm of torque, but a few years later a more powerful S version has been introduced, with a 4.7-litre engine which could produce 420 horsepower.

As time went by, Aston Martin has released several new versions of the V8 Vantage, in Roadster form, and the racing-themed N430 and GT models, but the best upgrade was probably to V12, with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage coming to life in 2009. You’d be surprised how affordable this Aston Martin really is.

