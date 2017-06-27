Chopard’s new Superfast Power Control Porsche 919 HF Edition

The iconic 24-hours of Le Mans endurance race is always a good reason for petrol heads to get excited. But Chopard – in its capacity of official timing partner for the Porsche team – has just launched the limited edition Chopard Superfast Power Control Porsche 919 HF Edition watch to make things even more interesting. Motorsports and limited edition watches aren’t new to us, but this particular piece stands out from the crowd thanks to a brand new high-frequency automatic movement and amazing little details.

Please note that the new caliber 01.11-M operates at 57,600bph or 8Hz and it’s backed up by 60 hours of power reserve, which is quite an accomplishment. COSC-certified and visible through a sapphire crystal case back, this movement shows off a dark gray theme complemented by red engravings to support the automotive theme. Even the sapphire crystal contributes to the sporty appeal of this watch, since it’s laser etched with the Porsche Motorsport Team logo, and the words “SuperFast 919 8Hz” and “Classic Racing”.

The Chopard Superfast Power Control Porsche 919 HF Edition also benefits from a DLC-coated and bead-blasted 45 mm titanium case, which displays a front bezel screwed down with eight hex screws and engraved stripes on the sides. If it’s not obvious already, the color scheme is black with striking red and white accents, and even the power reserve indicator has been beautifully well-integrated into the dial – does anyone remember the racing decals Porsche supercars usually show off?

The Porsche 919 HF Edition also comes attached to a black rubber strap and it’s going to be limited to just 100 pieces, each of them being available exclusively from Chopard boutiques for $16,990.