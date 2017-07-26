Cher’s Benedict Canyon Drive Mansion Looks As Good As It Sounds

As you daydream about this stunning property, located at 2727 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, allow me to ruin the moment and inform you that it will set you back somewhere around $85,000,000. Yep, you’ve read it right, that’s 85 million!

Minutes away from the iconic Rodeo Drive and set behind a guarded gate, this equestrian dream comprises 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, as well as miles of riding trails through magical woodlands, and five deluxe stables and two horse rings.

The main house spreads across 20,000 square feet of amazing living areas and it’s complemented by a tennis court with a small seating area, beautiful manicured grounds, and many other extraordinary amenities.

In case you have some friends or members of your family over, don’t worry, as a stunning 7,000-square-foot Moroccan guest house is set to cater to those guests who always refuse to return home. Moroccan tiles, hand-carved wooden doors, and coffered ceilings should suffice and make anyone feel comfortable and at home here.

Sequestered in the canyon just moments away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, this wonderful property shows off a magical blend between rustic concepts and modern-day, refined touches. If all else fails, knowing that music diva Cher once used to live here should convince you to go all out and just buy it. Who knows, you might also get some memorabilia or signed photos as a bonus.

[hauteresidence]