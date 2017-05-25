Checking in at the St. Regis Atlanta is a Good Decision

Nestled in Buckhead, Atlanta, one of the most affluent communities in the United States, the gorgeous St. Regis Atlanta will leave a lasting impression on you, with a unique reinterpretation of classic residential ideas, a charming pool area, complete with a poolside cafe and a waterfall, a full service spa, and many other interesting amenities.

Surrounded by natural beauty and the quiet streets of Buckhead lined with mesmerizing Georgian, Tudor, Italianate and Greek Revival mansions, this hotel was meant to satisfy even the pickiest of travelers. And if you don’t believe us, just book a room and enjoy the complete package; we’re sure it’s going to be unforgettable!

The attention to detail is supreme inside this luxurious hotel, with 151 spacious guestrooms on offer, including 31 suites with private decks, featuring plush custom furnishings, marble bathrooms and original art for your enjoyment. Come sundown, numerous exquisite dining options will try to compete for your attention. Paces 88, The Wine Room, The St. Regis Bar or the Poolside Café & Bar will easily make your day a lot better.

But you will probably fancy the 40,000 square foot Pool Piazza even more – a wonderful outdoor event space that overlooks the hotel’s massive pool, where you could also find a dramatic waterfall, a large hot tub, a cozy outdoor fireplace and the aforementioned Poolside Bar. It’s going to be pretty hard to get back home after your stay here.

