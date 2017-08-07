Check out the new Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition

We prefer to ignore the fact that today is Monday and instead we’d like to focus on yet another special-edition Bentley, the Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition. Based on the Flying Spur V8 S, this new special edition from Bentley is distinguished through a very appealing black trim.

The lights all around the car are framed in black and tinted darker, and all the brightwork is now blacked out and glossy – including the window frames, the door mirrors, and even the 21″ alloys. Are you willing to find out more about this blacked-out beauty?

On the inside, things remain equally impressive, with piano black lacquer trim, the Sport Plus steering wheel, and two-tone leather – possibly diamond-quilted leather, if you go for the Mulliner Driving Specification package. In terms of power, the S model benefits from Bentley’s potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which means 521 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels.

Translated to performance figures, the driver might be enjoying a 0 to 60 time of just 4.6 seconds and a 190-mph top speed. This vehicle definitely won’t fly under the radar, and it was not designed to. Instead, it will make its owner stand out of a crowd and be part of a small and exclusive bunch of Bentley enthusiasts. As such, pricing is no object – not that we have any details regarding that subject.