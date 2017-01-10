Check Out The Fresh Bang & Olufsen Brass Collection

Bang & Olufsen is always trying to stay on the edge of technical supremacy and extreme innovation, that’s why their new products are always surprising, to say the least. But the brand’s fresh collection is not really new, combining the same classic curves and contemporary lines, with an eye catching touch of brass.

This beautiful brass collection actually marks the 91st anniversary of the renowned audio company, and it consists of a few wireless speakers, an LED-screen, as well as a cool loudspeaker. Inspired by contemporary interior design and Art Deco, this collection is a true testament to functional decorative art.

Not often seen in electronics, brass is a fantastic touch for home décor items, and in such a mesmerizing and minimalist combination it just seems perfect. Each of the 11 items from this new collection has been thoughtfully designed, but if we were to pick a favorite, the Beolab 90 speaker would have our vote.

A super cool speaker, blending superior audio quality with a stunning brass finish, might be just what your living room would need. The Beosounds 1 and 2 are also part of this chic collection that will surely be a great conversation starter. Which one do you want?

