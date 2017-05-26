Check Out The Flavorful Corum Bubble 47 Skeleton

Captivating, complex and colorful, Corum‘s newest timepiece has been unveiled just a few days ago, a gorgeous domed watch called Corum Bubble 47 Skeleton that seems to be inspired by sweet times and childhood – at least that’s the vibe we’re getting from these photos.

The latest addition to the watchmaker’s original Bubble collection, this new timepiece shows off a stainless steel or steel with black PVD case that’s 47 mm wide, with a domed AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back allowing us to get a good look at the refined inner workings of this new Bubble Squelette.

Movement is provided by the Swiss automatic Eterna caliber 39, featuring 30 jewels, 28,800 vph and a decent power reserve of 42 hours. But what’s even more interesting is that the dial of this new Bubble watch will come in three colours: blue, green or purple – feel free to associate these shades with your favorite flavors of bubblegum.

By the way, you might also appreciate the brass open-worked dial, with rhodium-plated or black varnish hands. A deep blue vulcanized rubber strap, with a steel or steel black PVD pin buckle, finishes everything off, but you might have to think twice before wearing this watch to any occasion.

