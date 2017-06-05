Check out Louis Vuitton’s Bespoke Trophy Trunks

We all enjoy elegance, luxury and exclusivity, one extraordinary piece at a time. But Louis Vuitton has planed to surprise us with not one, not two, but three incredible versions of their bespoke trunks, specially designed to hold the championship trophies for Roland-Garros and America’s Cup this year.

For the renowned French Open, Louis Vuitton has imagined two stylish trophy trunks, meant to encase the Suzanne Lenglen Cup and the Musketeers’ Cup in the most beautiful way possible. These cups are awarded every single year to the women’s and men’s champions from the major French tennis tournament, with the trophies manufactured by Maison Mellerio, the world’s oldest jeweller and goldsmith.

The 2017 Rolland-Garros trophies will be beautifully complemented by these bespoke Louis Vuitton trunks, boasting impeccable craftsmanship and stunning finishes, complete with the brand’s signature Monogram canvas, and its recognizable brass corners and lock features. On the inside, the trunks display a lovely terracotta color, as you can see from these photos.

Furthermore, Louis Vuitton has also designed a ravishing trophy trunk for the 35th America’s Cup, which was unveiled a few days before the start of the renowned sailing event, together with a new bespoke travel case, complete with a stunning vivid scarlet V. It’s good to be the champion!

