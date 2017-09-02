Check Out Donkervoort’s D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition

Some of you might already know that the recently introduced Donkervoort D8 GTO RS will be produced in a super limited run, of just 40 units, but this stunning blue supercar is actually the first production example of an even more limited series of the D8 GTO RS. Called the Bare Naked Carbon Edition, this ravishing machine is set to produced in just 15 examples, so you could easily say it’s one of the world’s most exclusive supercars right now and.. one of the most exciting!

Finished entirely in carbon fiber, this lightweight vehicle is part of a rare breed, which promises some serious thrills and a lot of fun behind the steering wheel. It looks like a bat out of hell if you ask us, and it comes with a soundtrack to match, making sure everyone knows this beast means business, on or off the track.

A 2.5-liter TFSI Audi-sourced engine is hiding beneath the sleek exterior, capable of developing 380 hp. That might not seem like much, but for a 700 kg (1,543 lbs) vehicle, it’s an enormous amount of power; this is why the D8 GTO RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds and hit a maximum speed of 270 km/h (167 mph).

This particular unit shows off a stunning blue shade called Donkervoort Monte Carlo Blue Carbon and it apparently comes with a $217,440 starting price. We’re not sure what could increase that price-tag, but we’re confident that potential customers will always find new and cool ways of breaking the limit of their budget.