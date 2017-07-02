Celebrate with the Royal Salute 30-Year Old The Flask Edition

The renowned Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute has recently launched a delightful 30-year-old expression, dubbed as the Royal Salute 30 Year Old The Flask Edition. The unique collector’s item aims to be the perfect travel companion, housing a rich and silky 30-year-old blend, crafted exclusively by Royal Salute’s Director of Blending, Sandy Hyslop, in a superb package.

Aside from the perfect vessel, this exquisite edition is accompanied by a custom-made porcelain flask, complete with a funnel and wooden serving tray. The award-winning British designer Afroditi Krassa was responsible for the bespoke porcelain flask, and the other elegant accessories have been inspired by the iconic shape and material of the Royal Salute 21-year-old flagon.

The Royal Salute 30-Year Old The Flask Edition has been made from some of the finest Scotch whiskies, aged for a minimum of 30 years, of course. The Flask Edition was first exclusively released in China and sold out immediately, that’s why Royal Salute has released limited quantities of this extraordinary product in the UK as well, at Harrods (£600), as well as at select retailers across the world for the small price of $790.

Is it just me, or does this liquid marvel make you thirsty? I am already considering the ambiance, company and relaxing atmosphere where we could fully experience this marvelous creation. Feel free to do the same!