Celebrate The New Year At Grand Hyatt Seoul

Found between incredible waterfalls and beautiful landscaped gardens, the imposing Grand Hyatt Seoul is set on a rare patch of green looking out at the center of the Korean metropolis. The concrete jungle is only a few minutes away, just in case you miss it, but we seriously doubt you would give up Mount Namsan and leave this amgical place.

Grand Hyatt Seoul actually sits right at the foot of this iconic mountain, which seems to be a verdant oasis offering serene panoramic views of one of the world’s most vibrant urban centers, if you go uphill.

Go the other way and you’ll quickly reach Seoul’s popular Itaewon district, the perfect spot for world-class shopping and a little bit of fun, but.. you should be back at the hotel as soon as possible, with the blissful Spa Grand Hyatt Seoul waiting for you with all sorts of exquisite treatments.

The Grand Hyatt Seoul aims to be a marvelous home away from home, exciting every single guest with amazing amenities and excellent service. Showing off an ultra-sleek design, that’s complemented by neutral tones and bespoke wood furnishings, this luxurious hotel also invites you to experience the on-site recreation center, including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and squash courts, as well as a full-size skating rink.

This is probably be the first luxury hotel we’re featuring on Luxatic with its own skating rink, something that we’d definitely love to try out ourselves. Feel free to choose your ideal room at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, ranging in size from 320 to 3,600 square feet and featuring all sorts of exquisite amenities, and pack your bags!

