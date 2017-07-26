Celebrate in Style with this special Caterham Seven 420R

This special-edition Caterham is the result of two British racing icons getting together and celebrating landmark anniversaries. The Seven was originally launched 60 years ago, while the famed Donington Park circuit has been keeping us on the edge of our seats for forty years in a row. Some of you probably heard of it thanks to some very outrageous Rock’n’Roll concerts, but that’s a different story.

The limited edition Caterham Seven 420R Donington Edition packs a 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine, which means 210 ponies and a six-speed Sadev sequential gearbox connected to a limited slip differential.

It’s true that those 13″ wheels aren’t exactly what modern drivers are looking for, but the aero wishbone suspension with competition-spec dampers and the specially calibrated springs will make them change their mind.

Displaying the Union Jack flag, with a striking blue livery featuring red and white stripes, this Caterham also shows off a Superlight cage, an aero screen, and those expected special badges and plaques. Only ten examples of this beauty will be offered to the dealership that made the order, where customers may choose between the standard S3 or the larger SV chassis.

At the end of the day, this is all about exclusivity and the thrills delivered by this very special car, maybe around the iconic Donington Park circuit. Thank you very much, Caterham.