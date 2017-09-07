Casa nel Porto Could be your Dream Home in Positano

Offering some of the most incredible views of Positano and the blissful Amalfi Coast, the charming villa before you is called Casa nel Porto, and it could be your new dream home in this Italian paradise. Located on Via Arienzo, right next to the small beach of Arienzo, this stunning property is almost completely hidden between towering rocks and lush vegetation, while looking down to the true spectacle below.

You could get to it only via a staircase through the forest, that leads straight to this place, which seems to be suspended in space in time. Listed for sale at a cool €7.8 million or about $9.3 million, this villa spreads over 3,229 square feet, with 9 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and views that will surely attract some wealthy customers who love privacy and exclusivity.

The villa is actually split into two units, each of them with its own beauty. The charming main house features traditional vaulted ceilings, with stone and earth colors and warm materials that create a welcoming atmosphere for just about anyone.

The ground floor could be considered a big entertaining area, including a living room, dining room and kitchen, each of them leading to a superb garden and an impressive outdoor panoramic dining area. The lucky owners of this propery will also benefit from a spacious master bedroom, with a large en-suite, while two other double bedrooms, plus a single one, and two bathrooms complete the main house.

The second unit looks equally impressive, featuring four large “studios”, each of them with a cozy fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, and a large private terrace – guests will love to come over. The garden, filled with an authentic blend of local and exotic plants, surrounds the villa almost completely, while a gorgeous natural pool adds charm and poetry to this elegant residence. Is that enough to get you interested?

