Cartier Les Heures Voyageuses – a Limited Edition Treat

Cartier’s Les Heures Voyageuses collection is back in our attention these days with the launch of three limited edition travel-sized bottles promising the same blissful sensorial experience, wherever you go. Some of you might remember that the brand’s Les Heures Voyageuses was introduced back in 2014 with three interesting options: Oud & Oud , Oud & Rose and Oud & Musc.

Signed by the acclaimed perfumer Mathilde Laurent, these wonderful scents were followed by the Oud Radieux, Oud & Santal and Oud Absolu in these last years, but today we should be focusing on Cartier’s newest offerings.

If you’re already feeling an Oriental vibe about this collection, you’re not wrong. Inspired by her frequent visits to Dubai, Mathilde Laurent imagined these precious ampoules, filled with the natural scent of oud. This new collection represents a tribute to exotic countries and also to the Cartier brothers, who were known for being adventurers and explorers.

For Ramadan, this limited edition Cartier collection revealed Oud & Oud , Oud & Santal and Oud & Musc in a new form. The refreshed bottle features design cues of the Middle East and Cartier heritage, but it’s the 45 ml of perfume that will truly get your senses tingling. For $260 per bottle, this seems like a small price to pay for a unique experience.

