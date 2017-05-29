Can You Handle The Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition?

As if our choices weren’t difficult enough already, we are now faced with the magnificent Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition and we’re just standing in awe. Britain’s leading luxury motor dealer, H.R. Owen, celebrates 85 years of expertise and success this year, a good enough reason to design this luxurious one-of-one convertible, that comes with all kinds of bespoke details.

Showing off a beautiful copper dashboard, an eye catching material that’s also used to highlight the audio speakers and the Arctic White seat bullets, this special Rolls-Royce Dawn also displays fancy tread plates that announce this car is a “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One”, pointing out the real value of exclusivity, which is pretty hard to balance in cash.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition features exquisite levels of attention to detail, the finest bespoke features and raises the bar for luxury aficionados and custom shops everywhere. Inspired by the superb aesthetic of the Audemars Piguet TITLE watch, this luxury vehicle was refined by the staff at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and engineered at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, West Sussex.

Under the hood, a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 delivers an astonishing 563 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough to make sure every road trip is an enjoyable and exciting one. The official price-tag of the Mayfair Dawn Edition hasn’t been announced yet, but if you let your imagination run wild you will probably get you close to its real value.

