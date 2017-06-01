Californian Bliss: the wonderful Rancho Valencia Resort

Set within 45 acres of beautiful gardens and olive groves, just a few miles away from California’s stunning Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, the lavish Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa looks like the perfect getaway after a busy week at work. Looking at these wonderful photos, we can’t help but daydream about spending at least a few days at this blissful retreat, with delicious cocktails, several pampering treatments at the rejuvenating spa, and many other goodies helping us to forget about all our worries.

But this spectacular Californian resort also provides all sorts of activities, if you’re the more active type. Improving your golf game, sweating your way through a tennis clinic at one of the resort’s 18 on-site courts, enjoying a good workout at the impressive fitness center or simply relaxing and getting your tan on at one of the two heated pools and hot tubs, it all sounds magical, right?

The entire resort and its superb accommodations were specially designed to complement the natural surroundings, with old-world decorative tiling and beamed ceilings. Guests may go for large self-contained suites or comfortable rooms with private gardens – they all seem equally impressive and relaxing to me.

But the signature treatments at the Rancho Valencia Resort Spa will be always on your mind. Rejuvenating skin therapies using tangerine oils and avocado masks are meant to keep all guests healthy and completely relaxed, and that’s just a small preview of what you could get. At the end of the day, the resort’s restaurant will tease your senses with fine cuisine in a charming Mediterranean setting.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus