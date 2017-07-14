Cactus de Cartier Reveals The Sheer Beauty Of Life

Did you know that cacti occur in a wide range of shapes and sizes, and that most species live in some of the world’s most extreme habitats, subject to harsh weather conditions? It might be seem odd to use cacti as a main source of inspiration for a stunning jewelry collection, but Cartier wanted to reveal the secret beauty of these spiny plants, that can only be admired from afar, through a few new extraordinary pieces of jewelry.

Originally introduced in 2016, Cactus de Cartier is an enchanting sculptural jewelry collection, filled with generous volumes and cool geometric structures. As you can see from these photos, gold domes illuminated by precious dew drops, and corollas of radiant diamonds or freshly faceted precious stones reveal the sheer beauty of cacti in the most precious way possible.

One of the most important additions to this collection in 2017 is the Cactus de Cartier wedding band, available in 18K yellow/white/pink gold and set with 15 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.32 karats, but of course, there are many other pieces you might enjoy. Rebellious and resistant, tempting and haunting, this new jewelry collection from Cartier was unveiled with a special rooftop installation at Cartier’s newly renovated Fifth Avenue Mansion.

Dotted with zesty, succulent gemstone flowers in emerald, chrysoprase or carnelian, this wonderful cacti-shaped jewelry will surely help you make a powerful statement wherever you go. You’re invited to research the pricing info by yourselves, since we couldn’t find anything official yet, but we’re sure these incredible pieces of jewelry will be worth every single penny.|