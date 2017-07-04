Burberry Bespoke Collection Will Suit All Tastes And Preferences

Burberry Bespoke is a brand new fragrance collection from the renowned British luxury fashion house, comprising seven scents imagined by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, alongside the creative direction of Christopher Bailey. You can choose between High Tide, Hawthorn Bloom, Antique Oak, Amber Heath, Tudor Rose, Garden Roses and Wild Thistle, each of these perfumes aiming to complement your personality with a lasting touch.

The new Burberry Bespoke collection was actually inspired by British artistry, elements and landscapes, and the Bespoke bottle can be even personalized with up to three monogrammed initials, printed on the front label and a choice of 16 shades of leather ribbons. All fragrances are available in limited numbers in select Burberry stores and counters in Milan, Paris, London, Dubai, Kuwait City and the United States.

Recommending fragrances seems a bit odd, because we all have different tastes, but let’s take a closer look at each of these scents and maybe you will find a favorite. First, Hide Tide boasts marine notes with underlying tones of jasmine and oak moss, Amber Heath is reminiscent of a courtyard in bloom set amongst the wilderness of a vast heath, while Tudor Rose combines hints of the Bulgarian Damask Rose and May rose in a fresh base of patchouli and ambergris.

Hawthorn Bloom will offer you a sense of spring, thanks to orris and violet balance musk, patchouli and jasmine, and Wild Thistle puts out an overwhelming dose of green leaves, galbanum oil, flowers, and geranium that might make Scottish natives remember home. Last but not least, Garden Roses and Antique Oak were inspired by English surroundings and the legacy of boatyards, promising an experience worth talking about. Have you made your decision yet?