Bugatti Gives us a Tour of its Incredible Atelier In Molsheim

French luxury automaker Bugatti is well aware everyone is keeping an eye on its series production of the ravishing Bugatti Chiron. That’s why they’ve decided to give us a quick glimpse of what’s happening inside the company’s amazing atelier in Molsheim, Alsace, where 12 super sports cars are currently being engineered, with 58 others set to be produced by the end of the year.

Just 20 employees work in this wonderful production facility, assembling the world’s most powerful, fastest, most luxurious super sports car. Designed by the renowned architect Professor Gunter Henn, the Bugatti Atelier has a floor space of more than 1,000 square meters, boasting with automotive magic.

One of the cleanest and most advanced production facilities we’ve ever seen, this is the place where every Chiron takes up to nine months to complete, with every little detail being individually checked for quality. The most exclusive production super sports car is completely hand-built and it’s subject to the stringent quality controls, with a team of Bugatti executives handing it over to the owner upon approval.

But there’s more to be experienced than just gawking at these incredible photos. It seems that some lucky customers are welcomed to enjoy a very special tour of the factory, behind the scenes, where the French supercar maker hides some very interesting secrets and innovative techniques. Someone’s day just got a whole lot better.

