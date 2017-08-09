Boucheron’s Serpent Bohème Collection is now filled with Color

It was the year 888, when Frédéric Boucheron gave his beloved wife Gabrielle an extraordinary necklace resembling a snake, meant to watch over her when her husband was absent. As the years (and many centuries) went by, the Boucheron snake has become a symbol of love and protection, and it achieved the status of Talisman of the Boucheron Maison.

Almost 50 years ago the French jewelry house has introduced the Boucheron Serpent Bohèmet collection, a marvelous jewelry line dedicated to the brand’s iconic serpent, with delicate shapes decked in gold and embedded with precious stones, meant to boast a protective spirit and representing eternity.

This year the Boucheron Serpent Bohème line has been completely refreshed, and it’s now showing off precious colored stones, in amethyst, citrine, onyx, mother-of-pearl and lapis lazuli, complementing these stunning designs. Bold and feminine, Boucheron’s new Serpent Bohème jewelry collection looks mesmerizing and seductive, which is exactly what the team behind this line was probably going for.

Who could resist the intensity of the serpent and its precious, chiseled body of sensual ripples? Sure, the diamonds and gold beads might also help with that, but one thing remains uncertain, and we’ll leave you to research it: the price tag of these deadly seductive powers.