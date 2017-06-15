Bon Jovi Lists his Lavish Manhattan Duplex for sale at $17.25M

Here’s your chance to live just like a rock legend, in the heart of NYC! American singer, songwriter and all-around cool guy Jon Bon Jovi has decided to sell his amazing duplex apartment in downtown Manhattan for a staggering $17.25 million – at least that’s how much he’s asking for. Nestled in West Village, the stunning three bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom condominium covers 4,031 square feet of luxurious living spaces, filled with life and light, and complemented by magical views of the Hudson River.

The entry gallery leads to a great room with a cozy fireplace, while the expansive, landscaped terrace will make you realize this property is worth every single penny. An improv jam session on the terrace could always act as the perfect distraction here, and the perfect music teacher could always help.

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi has been also enjoying a media room, which doubles as a library, while too much excitement would lead him to the master suite, where a double vanity, a soaking tub, a glass shower, and a walk-in closet were meant to please the best of the bests.

Bon Jovi bought this stunning duplex apartment two years ago for just $12.88 million, but I think we can all agree his name on the contract has added some value to this already impressive home. The listing at 150 Charles Street, Unit #4BS could be yours, although you would need some serious cash if you’d like to call this magical place home.

If only you could sing for it. No matter, Keep the Faith!