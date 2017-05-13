BMW M2 Coupe Facelift Looks Like it Means Business

The introduction of the facelifted BMW 2-Series might get a few people excited, but we’d rather focus our attention on the updated BMW M2 Coupe right now. The sought after ‘baby’ M car has received several subtle exterior and interior upgrades for the new model, which make this vehicle stand out even more.

Up front, you could see a pair of new full LED headlights, showing off a fresh interpretation of BMW’s signature twin-circle design, while the rear-end features single-piece full LED taillights, with the classic “L” shape from the German automaker.

Inside the cockpit you’ll find a lot more changes, and a fresh attitude that will impress anyone. For instance, the dashboard has been slightly redesigned and now displays air vents, control unit and an audio system all flush to the surface; and please note the digital gauge cluster, with exquisite white on black lettering.

The high-resolution 8.8-inch central display in the new 2017 BMW M2 is now touchscreen, something that all new BMW owners may benefit from. Unfortunately, there are no power upgrades to talk about, but apparently there’s an M2 CS version in the works as we speak, so you might get some extra ponies on this little beast pretty soon.

