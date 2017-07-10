BMW is Going Electric with the BMW Motorrad X2City

BMW Motorrad X2City is the Germans’ way of letting us know they do not plan on being remembered for four-wheeled vehicles alone. Some of you are probably familiar with their ravishing bicycles and motorbikes, but we’re sure this stand-up electric scooter from BMW Motorrad wasn’t on anyone’s mind when we woke up this morning. It is Monday, after all! This thing was designed with commuters in mind, allowing them to get from point A to point B without worrying about traffic conditions, parking space or fuel.. since it’s all electric.

Built in collaboration with bicycle manufacturer ZEG, the X2City features a 408-Wh lithium-ion battery pack and a brushless hub motor which promises speeds of up to 15 mph and a range of 18 miles – not that impressive, but enough to get you satisfied if you live and work within an urban environment.

It might seem extremely small, but this scooter is far from being a toy, as BMW has equipped it with disc brakes and pneumatic tires at both ends; it even has a micro-USB charging port for keeping your devices alive as you go along. The removable battery is shielded from puddles, as well as the rider who will not require special protection.

Please note that the scooter’s classified under European Pedelec25 rules, so anyone over 14 needs neither license nor helmet to operate, but feel free to add a helmet and keep it safe at all times. The BMW Motorrad X2City weighs in at just 44 pounds and could easily be taken on public transport or kept in the trunk; unfortunately it will cost you €2,500 ($2,855) to find that out by yourselves.