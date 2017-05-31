BMW Concept Link Scooter is a Welcomed Surprise

Apart from the jaw dropping 8-Series concept, BMW has also unveiled a wonderful two-wheeler these days, in the form of the BMW Concept Link Scooter. The company’s motorcycle division has been probably extremely busy lately, designing this futuristic electric scooter, that comes with various innovations and a striking avant-garde design which should get all riders very excited.

Aiming to be the perfect urban commuter, this cool scooter comes with an adaptable seat, that could extend for two passengers or retreat when you’re riding solo, and an incredibly efficient electric powertrain, that also frees up a lot of storage space underneath the bench; easy access is available through a sliding door. That’s why you’ll get more versatility than most scooters or motorcycles out there.

The BMW Concept Link Scooter also brags about a head-up display, which projects vital information provided by the instruments and directions onto a small orange windscreen, that sits just above the touchscreen panel on the handlebars. This should make the entire experience way more enjoyable, right?

BMW Motorrad also envisioned a wide range of customization options for this scooter, but first, we’ll have to wait and see if this forward-looking concept will ever go into production. We’re sure it would be amazing to ride one of these beauties.

