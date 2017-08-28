The Bisate Lodge is one of the most Incredible Wilderness Retreats

Hidden somewhere in the northern part of Rwanda, right next to the beautiful Volcanoes National Park, the magical Bisate Lodge is easily one of the world’s most amazing retreats, offering a luxurious take on safari adventures, with complementing views that could literally take your breath away.

This eco-friendly retreat blends in with its surroundings in the best of ways, with an intelligent design that spreads out its incredible appeal and charm through six individual structures. These mesmerizing huts – or villas – were imagined by the Johannesburg-based architectural firm Nicholas Plewman Architects and represent unique hideaways built with domed, thatched roofs.

Designed to mimic the rounded shapes of the hills, these constructions pay a unique homage to the traditional Rwandan building methods, each of them featuring a private patio, a cozy fireplace, bedroom with a large window, and a luxurious bath; but nothing can compare to the wildlife surrounding them.

The Bisate Lodge is actually located in the natural amphitheater of an eroded volcanic cone, in an area that offers stunning views of the peaks of the volcanoes Bisoke, Karisimbi and Mikeno, rearing up through the Afro-alpine forests of the nearby Volcanoes National Park. And the best thing is that the staff at the lodge regularly takes visitors out to the untouched surroundings of this retreat, making sure your trip to Rwanda will be unforgettable.

Furthermore, visitors are also encouraged to learn more about several critically endangered species, and they may even spot a mountain gorilla nearby the lodge. One way or another, this unique location will have a positive impact on your soul, mind and, possibly, the world.