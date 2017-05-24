These Might be the Best Tech Gifts in 2017

It’s 2017, and now there’s a high-tech gift for everyone. You don’t need to be a gear head to appreciate gifts that make life easier, more efficient and more exciting. Surprise your loved one with one of these thrilling gifts for some unexpected fun for their next birthday or holiday.

1. VR Headset

One of the hottest items of 2017 is undeniably the virtual reality headset. Some of the biggest names in VR have released their platforms to rave reviews. Each headset has its pros and cons, such as its comfort, VR quality, additional investment and wireless capabilities. With the plethora of headsets on the market, it really comes down to your taste. The most popular VR headsets are the Oculus Rift and Sony PlayStation VR.

2. Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo has been the talk of the town ever since its first release. The Echo is a simple voice-activated speaker you use in your home. The speaker, named Alexa, fulfills your command to play music, call and message, report traffic, tell you the weather, read the news, read audiobooks and so much more. Amazon Echo is arguably the most convenient device for your home.

3. Drone

There are hundreds of drones on the market to suit every taste. From small toy drones to camera compatible drones, racing quadcopters to FPV birds, drones are surprisingly versatile. With so many options on the market, that everyone from your grandma to your baby brother can enjoy a drone.

4. Nintendo Switch

The notoriously elusive Nintendo Switch is the most difficult gaming system to find on the market since its release in 2016. Manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as Nintendo fans scour the net to get the new system to play their beloved Nintendo favorites. Games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the revolutionary Zelda: Breath of the Wild have fans on the edge of their seat. Find a Nintendo Switch for your gamer friend and you’ve made a friend for life.

5. Universal HD Camera Lens Kit

This is one of the most affordable gifts on the list, coming in at a mere $15.99 on Amazon. These high-quality lenses attach to the camera lens on your phone to create professional-grade photos. The kit comes with a super wide-angle lens, macro lens and more. Up your friend’s Instagram game with one of the most high-grade lenses on the market.

6. Fitbit Activity Tracker

When it comes to physical fitness, there is no better high-tech gadget on the market than the Fitbit. The newest Fitbits have the latest technology to keep an accurate gauge of your body’s function from heartrate to sleep, calorie intake to calorie burn, and much more. This device is hailed as the greatest technology out there to keep people aware of their bodies and be proactive about their personal health. You can even integrate your Fitbit to compete with others in walking competitions.

7. Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader

If your loved one can’t part from a paperback book, they may convert once they see the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader. If they’re constantly on the go for business trips or travel, a Kindle is your perfect companion to have hundreds of books at their disposal.

8. High End Record Player

The LP is back! The return of the vinyl record has record junkies in applause. While the origins of the rise in LP sales is somewhat unknown, nobody can protest its irresistible charm. There’s no need to sort through rusty record players to get a good sound. Now, hundreds of high-tech record players flood the market with unique digital capabilities. Whether it’s USB ports, wireless compatibility, Blue Tooth abilities, you will find the perfect model for them. If they have an affinity for mid-century design, many of these players come in retro makes and models to suit their aesthetic.

9. Instax Camera with Selfie Mirror

Who doesn’t like a good selfie? Archive your trendy self-portraits in style with an Instax Camera with a Selfie-Mirror. While some argue that it ruins the essence of the spontaneity of instant film, nobody can argue that the film isn’t expensive. One good selfie will save a lot of money and will look great hanging on your wall.

New gadgets are a fun and unexpected gift that is sure to make your loved one smile. Watch their face light up with one of these high-tech gifts.

