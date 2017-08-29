The Best Gadgets for Gaming

Gaming is being taken to a whole new level with the incredible gaming gadgets which seem to get flashier and more sophisticated every year. The gaming world has come a long way since the Magnavox Odyssey came out in 1972. And today, it’s not just about what gaming system you have or what computer games you own, it’s about the new gadgets that are bringing gaming to a whole new level. The best gaming gadgets aren’t cheap, but if you’re ready to spend on luxury, there are some top-notch gadgets out there. Here are some of our favorites:

FOVE – Eye Tracking VR Headset

Virtual reality is the next big thing and for good reason. It’s sophisticated, innovative, and fun all at the same time. This headset, specifically, really takes gaming to the next level. It allows you to enter new landscapes and worlds while letting you communicate with characters, navigate interfaces quickly and efficiently, and effortlessly look around any virtual world without a mouse. If you haven’t had the chance to try out this VR headset, it’s really worthwhile. This headset doesn’t just take you to new landscapes, it provides a fully immersive gaming experience.

Razer Blade Pro V2 Gaming Laptop

This laptop doesn’t run cheap, but it’s one of the best if you’re a serious gamer. The laptop uses a 7th generation Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor so everything moves fast and is crystal clear. The resolution is unmatched and it provides a lag-free gaming experience. Gaming on this laptop will feel more realistic than anything you’ve experienced before. You could also go for the new Omen X laptop from HP.

Polycade Arcade Interface

What could be better than playing on an arcade machine from the comfort of your own home? And what if that machine was even more advanced than any arcade gaming machine you’ve ever tried? Providing an in-home, top-quality arcade experience is what the Polycade Arcade Interface is all about. The design is sleek, but it still provides a retro feel. The system allows you to play all the classic arcade games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset

This is a top-notch gaming headset that you can use with a gaming system, laptop, or with your mobile. It’s great for when you’re on the go, but still want a high-quality gaming experience. It’s a really solid choice for playing mobile games like slots or arcade games like Pac-Man or Donkey Kong. The headset ensures that you’ll have a great audio experience, even for the pickiest gamers.

This headset goes a long way in creating a truly immersive gaming experience. The best part? The 15 hour battery life. It makes it a great choice if you’re heading out on a vacation, but don’t want to lose out on a quality gaming experience. We also love the headset because it’s durable and lightweight.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of gaming gadgets out there, but we’ve included the ones we think are most worthwhile. If you enjoy gaming, investing in these gadgets is going to take your gaming life to the next level.