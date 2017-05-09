Bering Coastal 105 Plans to Take Your Breath Away

The acclaimed American shipyard Bering Yachts has recently unveiled a new stunning yacht concept, called Bering Coastal 105. Showing off a wave-piercing semi-displacement hull, this gorgeous 32-meter vessel is set to be the main star of the brand’s new Coastal range, promising to be equally fast as it is comfortable.

Unfortunately we don’t have any photos of its interiors yet, but apparently it could accommodate as many as eight guests within an overwhelming atmosphere, as the small crew spoils them in any way possible. Feel free to come up with some crazy ideas, although chilling out and forgeting about everyone and everything else might be a better idea of spending your leisure time on board – if you afford this yacht, that is.

Modern touches and interesting features may be enjoyed throughout the vessel, with all the accommodations being located below decks, including the owner’s cabin. The yacht’s spacious sundeck will offer extensive sunbathing spaces, tender storage and a full bar area, making it the focus of everyone’s attention on board.

Powered by a pair of impressive 400hp Cummins QSM11-KC engines, this sleek vessel will easily reach a top speed of 14 knots and cruise comfortably at 10 knots, thus allowing the Bering Coastal 105 a maximum cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles. Not bad at all, right?

