Bentley’s new Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition

Bentley has recently pulled the wraps off a new limited version of the Continental GT Convertible, a beautiful yacht-inspired vehicle called the Galene Edition. Designed by the company’s bespoke division Mulliner, in collaboration with British yacht experts at Princess Yachts, the fresh Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition could be easily considered the ultimate version of the stylish convertible.

Showing off a stunning Glacier White exterior, complemented by Sequin Blue details and a dark blue hood, the Galene Edition seems to feel comfortable, sitting alongside a stunning vessel in these photos.

The superb interior of this special edition keeps in line with the overall yacht theme, with the seats having been covered in Linen and Portland hides with Camel hand cross stitching, while the dashboard and the car’s door panels show off Linen and Brunel. The fascia panels and storage case could be had with a unique hand-painted Jaume Vilardell illustration of a super yacht, reminding you what started this wonderful project.

A new material finish, called Pinstripe Walnut, comes in an open-pore form and inspires a sense of authenticity to anyone rich enough to afford such a car. Speaking of rich folk, the latest limited edition of the Bentley Continental GT Convertible will excite only 30 drivers willing to put the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 capable of developing 500 hp through it paces. No pricing info to talk about, just yet.