Bentley Bentayga Falconry Heats Up The Desert

It might be hot outside, but things are about to get even hotter. Bentley has just created the ultimate in-car falconry kit, with the stunning Bentley Bentayga Falconry handcrafted by Mulliner, unveiled just a few days ago. This very special vehicle features a bespoke installation at the back, where all the necessary equipment required for an enjoyable falconry expedition can be found.

There’s a master flight station and a refreshment case, resting on a movable tray in the back of the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, with the master flight unit featuring a special Piano Black veneered drawer, with a saker falcon crest and enough storage space for all the equipment you might need for this unique sport. But that’s not all you might get.

If you want something even more exclusive, you will be probably happy to know that a laser-embossed Hotspur tray, with individual compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, binoculars and hand-crafted leather bird hoods and gauntlets are also up for the grabs – if customers so request.

There’s also a special natural-cork-fabric-trimmed case, adding to the luxurious feel of this falconry project, while on the inside, the Hotspur-hide-trimmed cabin features a removable transportation perch and tether on the central armrest. The bespoke desert scene inside this Bentayga was created using 430 individual pieces of wood, each of them going through four separate processes of cutting, sand shading, pressing and double cutting.

In terms of performances, the Bentley Bentayga Falconry remains technically impressive, especially if you go for the powerful 600hp W12 version, but the SUV’s various driving modes, like Bentley Dynamic Ride and Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS), will surely prove to be more useful for falconry than all that power.

