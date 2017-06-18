Benetti’s Gorgeous Domani Superyacht Takes Over the Seas

The first of its kind for Benetti, the wonderful Domani superyacht or Project FB701, represents a step in a new direction in terms of styling and customization levels for the Italian shipyard. Looking elegant and stylish from any angle you admire it, this superyacht aims to be a prime ambassador the Italian brand, an incredible custom project that led the shipyard to turn this into a fully-fledged line of yachts – talk about a win-win situation.

This vessel has plenty of things to brag about: the ability to operate around the world under any kind of weather, large recreation areas and a smart layout throughout its interiors, autonomy on board and numerous other goodies. It’s safe to assume that passengers aboard Domani will surely appreciate the 33-square-meter beach club, complete with a bar area and day head, as well as the tender bay housing a small tender and two jet skis.

Domani‘s owner worked closely with Benetti to make sure this beauty turns out to be just like he imagined his dream superyacht, with premium materials and all kinds of amazing details throughout the vessel. The semi-flush Portuguese deck is used as a 100 square metre outdoor lounge from where guests can enjoy the cooling sea breeze and unspoilt views, and that’s just part of the charm.

The sundeck, with its outdoor lounge, forward bar and a Jacuzzi area, is sure to deliver that one-of-a-kind experience we’re all looking for, whether it’s a Mediterranean lunch or formal dinner under the moonlit sky. Showcasing ‘Made in Italy’ excellence, Domani comes powered by two powerful CAT C32 engines that will gladly take this vessel anywhere its captain desires. Set sail!

