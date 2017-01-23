Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay M5 Will Make Your Day

Designed by the award-winning Danish industrial designer Cecilie Manz, Bang & Olufsen‘s newest project is called Beoplay M5, and it’s a new wireless speaker set to deliver the brand’s signature sound evenly, in all directions! This stylish home accessory looks like a wonderful cylinder, that will be making every audiophile’s day, while being controlled from the comfort of your smartphone or tablet.

With True360 Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound on offer, thanks to three evenly distributed tweeters, a full range capable, front facing midrange driver and a powerful 5” neodymium powered long stroke woofer, these speakers are just what the doctor ordered – so to speak.

There are even three pre-set sound modes, which optimize the acoustic performance according to the speaker’s location within the room – free-standing, in the corner or next to the wall. You’ll also have B&O PLAY with this speaker, which uses a proprietary Ambient Technology solution, that enables the simulation of true stereo sound experience from one single speaker.

The Beoplay M5 will also come with built-in Chromecast, which means you’ll have millions of songs at the click of a button through music streaming services such as Spotify, Google Play Music and Pandora. Please note that the Beoplay M5 can be purchased in two colors – Natural and Black – for a SRP of just £529.

