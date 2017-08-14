Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 50 Loudspeaker is Music To Our Ears

The Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 50 is yet another innovative and super cool-looking speaker, coming from the world renowned Danish manufacturer of bespoke audio products and TV sets. Created on the basis of the uncompromising acoustic research and technological development of the BeoLab 90, this brand new speaker aims to deliver a truly exceptional performance, sharing several features with the iconic loudspeaker its based upon.

Showing off innovative sound control technologies and a unique design, the BeoLab 50 displays the brand’s signature silver-polished aluminum surfaces combined with warm oak wood lamellas to create a stunning visual effect, that will surely prove to be a great conversation starter. Slender, tall, and rounded by floating lines and visible edges, these speakers will easily blend in with any interior design themes.

The BeoLab 50 is fitted with an advanced Active Room Compensation technology, which involves an external microphone that helps the speaker to analyze its physical acoustic surroundings and applies the ideal compensation filters without any human interference. There’s also the unique Acoustic Lens Technology, which delivers a 180-degree sound mode for social enjoyment, encouraging you to party all night long.

But before anything like that happens, you should know that the BeoLab 50s are interconnected via Digital Power Link in a master-slave configuration ,with sound sources being fed into the system via the master speaker’s comprehensive connection panel. Packing 2,100 watts of precision power and wireless technology, the BeoLab 50 loudspeaker could be yours for $19,585 per unit or $39,710 a pair.