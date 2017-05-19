Baglietto Introduced a New Stunning Superyacht Project

The renowned Italian shipyard Baglietto has unveiled yet another marvelous superyacht concept, that’s ready to take over the seven seas in the near future. Introduced at the 2017 Singapore Yacht Show a few weeks ago, the sleek 55-meter project before you shows off a wonderful exterior, imagined by the skilled team at the Milan-based studio Santa Maria Magnolfi.

This new vessel will be another addition to Baglietto’s impressive V-Line range, that was announced by the Italian shipyard last year. The military-inspired project features huge internal and external volumes, leaving room for a 20-feet pool at the bow and a stunning 3,000-square-feet upper deck, with a large theater and alfresco dining area for up to 20 passengers.

An extended beach club, a lovely gym and spa will be also part of the grandeur that is this yacht, and aside from the generous living areas, passengers aboard this vessel will also benefit from a 25-foot tender, which hides in the aft garage, as well as a smaller tender, a personal watercraft, and many other toys.

Two Caterpillar 3512B HD DITA-SCAC engines will be powering up this beauty, enabling it to reach speeds of up to 16 knots, but apparently Baglietto is already considering a hybrid version of the vessel, which might be even more interesting. There’s no word on how much this vessel could eventually cost, but I’m sure there’s already a billionaire out there thinking of the right name for his new baby.

