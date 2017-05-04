Azura Quilalea is The Private Island Bond Villains Dream About

Actually, we all dream about a place like this one – a private island paradise where you we could enjoy a few days off, hidden from the rest of the world, somewhere in the Indian Ocean. The Azura Quilalea Private Island is all about seclusion and relaxation, a tropical paradise that was uninhabited for a very long time, which allows people to stay in one of nine gorgeous seafront villas right now, just off the coast Madagascar.

The azure waters of the Quirimbas Archipelago Marine Sanctuary provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable vacation here, where you could get an unobstructed view of nature’s wonders. From July to November, pods of humpback whales might pass around the island and salute you, and from November to April nesting turtles will come right next to you on this island’s lovely beach.

The nine seafront villas are incredible, to say the least, bragging about luxurious features such as Egyptian cotton bedlinen, indoor/outdoor Baobab showers or air conditioning, while a bottle of French sparkling wine will be waiting for you upon arrival. The entire experience here is equally spectacular, as Azura Quilalea’s common areas were designed to encourage guests to relax and have a taste of the outdoor pool and the island’s virgin beach.

Water sports are also part of the offering, including a fully equipped Padi Dive Center and Watersports Center. Snorkeling and kayak equipment are always easy to be found, but exclusive picnics, romantic candlelit beach dinners and the sublime treatments at the resort’s African Spa might be a batter way to go.

