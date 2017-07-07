Awasi Patagonia Takes Luxury Experiences to the Next Level

Patagonia’s breathtaking Torres del Paine National Park is one of the world’s most incredible sights, a place where anything extraordinary could be just around the corner or behind the next tree. In this magical setting, the rustic charm of Awasi Patagonia provides a spectacular starting point for anyone who would like to discover this unique corner of the world.

This isolated retreat is made of only 12 superb villas and a gorgeous main lodge, each of these villas benefiting from a private guide and off-road vehicles, which allow guests to freely explore these amazing surroundings, at their own pace. The guest accommodations are equally appealing, blending the best of both worlds, with rustic and modern elements, hot tubs and wood burning stoves, which create a warm atmosphere that’s just perfect after a full day spent in the middle of the nature.

Guests will be as far away as possible from the hustle and bustle of the city, although an Internet connection will be also available in the main via satellite, if you so desire. Classic human interaction is encouraged at Awasi Patagonia, either by a roaring fireplace in the hotel’s elegant bar or during an amazing dining experience.

Speaking of which, Executive Chef Federico Ziegler will make sure that gourmet dining becomes a daily wonder in one of the world’s most remote locales. The ingredients for the most delicious dishes you’ll try here will come from the area’s eclectic flora and fauna, while the well-stocked wine cellar will definitely make your evening unforgettable.